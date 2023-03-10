Left Menu

Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory: PM Modi

PM Modi said on Friday that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway connectivity project would contribute to the growth development of Karnataka. He responded to Gadkari's tweet. The PM will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 12:37 IST
Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway connectivity project would help contribute to the growth trajectory of Karnataka.PM Modi took to Twitter to express the significance of the project. "An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory," PM Modi tweeted.

The prime minster was responding to a tweet thread by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in which Gadkari gave details about the construction of the Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway project will help improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala. Earlier Nitin Gadkari had given details of the connectivity project on Twitter.

"The construction of the #Bengaluru_Mysuru_Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses," Gadkari tweeted. In a separate tweet, Gadkari stated that this connectivity project will enhance the tourism potential in the area.

"This ambitious project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential." Minister tweeted. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project on March 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023