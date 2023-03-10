Mandya MP Sumalatha extends 'full support' to BJP

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandya to inaugurate the 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday extended her complete support to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

The actor-turned-politician, who remained a neutral MP till now, also said the decision was taken in view of the stability given to India and the reputation earned by the country across the globe.

Sumalatha, who represents Mandya constituency in the Lok Sabha, also promised that so long as she is in politics, her son Abhishek will never venture into politics, for she was against dynastic politics.

''After consulting my well-wishers and supporters, I have arrived at a decision. On this day, I am extending my full support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre,'' Sumalatha, wife of iconic Kannada actor late Ambareesh said at a press conference here.

She said after four years as an independent MP and facing numerous challenges, especially obstacles in holding public meetings, she realised that she needed support.

''People can draw their conclusions but I have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi, who is admired across the globe,'' Sumalatha said.

She also said it is an honour for Mandya that the Prime Minister of the country was visiting the district to inaugurate the expressway.

''The Prime Minister could have chosen to inaugurate it either in Mysuru or Bengaluru but he opted for Mandya, which shows the importance of the district,'' the MP said.

The MP clarified that the move is aimed at the overall development of Mandya, which according to her, is suffering from a vitiated atmosphere.

In an apparent attack on the JD(S), Sumalatha slammed those ''who have turned Mandya into their political citadel and did nothing for the district.'' ''There is a need for change in Mandya. A vitiated atmosphere has been created here. Let's carry out a 'Swachch Bharat Mission' here in Mandya first,'' Sumalatha said.

The decision came just two days before Modi's visit to the district. The BJP had backed the MP during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, which resulted in her victory defeating the former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil.

