UK PM Sunak to discuss China's approach to Russia with Macron

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will raise China's approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday. Asked whether he was concerned that China may step up cooperation with Russia, Sunak told reporters: "Yeah, that's definitely something that I'm planning to spend some time talking to Emmanuel about later."

"We'd urge all countries not to be providing support to Russia, or trying to circumvent sanctions," he said. The United States has said China is considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move. Western powers have provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in weapons.

China has denied the U.S. claims and said that "sending weapons will not bring peace" in Ukraine.

