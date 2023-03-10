Left Menu

Attack on Congress, Left Front joint delegation in Tripura's Bishalgarh

The joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs who were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families of post-poll violence, were allegedly attacked by a mob.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:01 IST
Visuals from Bishalgarh (Source/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs who were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families of post-poll violence, was allegedly attacked by a mob. "A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

According to Congress, BJP workers attacked the Congress and Left Front MPs in Nehalchandranagar of Bishalgarh. Several cars were vandalized. "Congress and Left Front MPs met those attacked by BJP goons in Mohanpur," tweeted Congress.

"Attack manifested on Tripura State Congress Chief MLA Birajit Sinha, MP Abdul Khaleque, AICC Incharge Ajoy Kumar and other Left leaders by BJP goons when they visited Bishalgarh to meet with families who were victims of post-poll violence in Tripura," said Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha. Sinha said the security personnel escorted the Congress delegation acted like mute spectators.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat. The CPI(M) and the Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, came together in the Northeast this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33 per cent. The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.

The BJP contested 55 seats and its ally, IPFT, on six seats. But both allies had fielded candidates in the Ampinagar constituency in the Gomati district. The Left contested 47 and Congress on 13 seats, respectively. Of the total 47 seats, the CPM contested 43 seats while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) contested one seat each.The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993 when the Congress was in power but now both parties joined hands with the intention to oust BJP from power. (ANI)

