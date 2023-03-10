U.S. to give Moldova energy aid, share information as Russia looms, White House says

The Biden administration will give Moldova $300 million in energy assistance and share information with the country as Russia seeks to destabilize the former Soviet republic, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that while the United States sees no immediate military threat to Moldova, the administration believes Russia is seeking to weaken the small European country, manufacture an insurrection and install a more pro-Moscow government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)