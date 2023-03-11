Left Menu

BJP Mahila Morcha organizes workshop for women under 'Kamal Mitra' campaign

The workshop inaugurated by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan was organized with a view to create awareness among women on 'Women Centric' government schemes.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 14:39 IST
Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha on Saturday organized a special workshop for women as part of 'Kamal Mitra' scheduled to be launched next month. The workshop inaugurated by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan was organized with a view to create awareness among women on 'Women Centric' government schemes.

"Women professionals including professors, lawyers, and research scholars participating in this workshop," said party members. 'Kamal Mitra' campaign will be launched in April.

"The women attending the workshop were briefed on the schemes for women of the Modi government and how they can reach out to women folk across the country," said party members. Through this project, women volunteers on the ground will help locals understand the purposes of these central government schemes.

They will also help the identified beneficiaries with all processes about applying for these schemes and all the requisite paperwork involved, as informed by party members. (ANI)

