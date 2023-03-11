MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, wife offer prayers at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh on Saturday offered prayers at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.
They arrived here at around 9:15 am. Tight security arrangements were made by the local administration for Chouhan's visit.
Chouhan and his wife also organised a 'bhog-bhandara' for saints and seers at Govind Kund in Anyour village and visited the temples of Barsana and Nandgaon.
