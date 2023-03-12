China’s Chen Yixin nominated as minister of justice
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 06:44 IST
China's Premier Li Qiang nominated Chen Yixin on Sunday as minister of state security and Wang Xiaohong as minister of public security.
Qin Gang and He Rong were nominated as minister of foreign affairs and justice, respectively.
China's parliament, the National People's Congress, will vote to approve the nominations on Sunday.
