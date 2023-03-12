China's premier nominates Yi Gang to stay on as central bank governor

China's Premier Li Qiang on Sunday nominated Yi Gang to stay on as governor of the People's Bank of China during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament.

Wang Wentao was nominated to stay on as minister of Commerce, with Zheng Shanjie taking over as head of the National Development and Reform Commission, and Liu Kun remaining as minister of finance.

