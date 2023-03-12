'Deeply pained': Bengal Guv urges govt employees on hunger strike for DA hike to end stir

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged government employees on hunger strike to press for a hike in DA to end their stir, calling upon stakeholders to come together for an acceptable way out of the imbroglio.

Protesting employees of 18 organisations, who have been demanding that their dearness allowance be raised to the level of central government employees, had also called for a total strike on Friday.

''Governor is deeply pained that the hunger strike of the aggrieved employees is entering its fourth week. The issues involved may be complex but there is always a simple way out,'' a post on the governor's official Twitter account said.

''What is of paramount importance is the precious life of our brothers who are on a continuous fast for a cause which is close to their heart. Governor entreats all those who are on the perilous fast to kindly end it and request all stakeholders to sit together and find an acceptable way out of the imbroglio,'' he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the assembly earlier this week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protestors ''behead'' her. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday requested the agitators to consider the governor’s plea and put an end to their hunger strike.

''I urge the agitating WB Govt Employees, who've been holding an indefinite hunger strike, to kindly consider Hon'ble Governor's request & end your hunger strike,” Adhikari tweeted. ''However, please carry on with your agitation, as your demands are 100 per cent legitimate and the State Govt must accept them,'' he said.

