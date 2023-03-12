Left Menu

Andhra MLC elections: Voting to be held at 138 polling booths in Tirupati

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council elections, all the arrangements for conducting free and fair polls have been made in Tirupati district.

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council elections, all the arrangements for conducting free and fair polls have been made in Tirupati district. Tirupati District Collector Venkataramana Reddy said that all precautions have been taken to ensure that no untoward incidents take place in the MLC elections of teachers and graduates.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the polling booths in Padmavati Degree College, Reddy said there are 138 polling booths in the district where two ballots are provided for each box and booth. "All the steps were taken without any chance of casting fake votes," he said.

In view of the MLC elections in the state, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday said extensive security arrangements have been made for the polls on Monday. Section 144 will be imposed at the polling stations and special officers were allotted in the districts to monitor the security. Further deployment of additional forces was made at sensitive areas.

Seventy-two polling stations have been set up in Vizianagaram district while 59 in Srikakulam. Further, 112 polling stations will be in Visakhapatnam, 49 in Anakapalli, 24 in Parvathipuram Manyam and 15 in ASR district. (ANI)

