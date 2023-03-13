Left Menu

RS adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:45 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Monday after ruling BJP and opposition MPs traded charges over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian-democracy-in-danger statement made in London recently.

Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal demanded that Gandhi come to the House and apologise for his ''rubbish'' statements made in London.

Without taking Gandhi's name, Goyal said that the Indian democracy was in danger during the Emergency and when the Congress leader tore up a copy of a legislation.

His statement was countered by Leader of the Opposition and Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, who said the demand to call a leader who is not a member of Rajya Sabha to the House is condemnable.

Kharge went on to recall Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement abroad but was interrupted by treasury benches.

At this point, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi, during the UK visit, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under “brutal attack” and there was a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

