Unknown man inside Maha Council turns out to be BJP MLC; will be careful hereon says NCP MLC who raised alarm

the images of a person standing near the lift had gone viral.Gorhe, speaking in the Council, said, The unknown person was BJP MLC Ramesh Karad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:10 IST
Nationalist Congress Party MLC Amol Mitkari on Monday assured the Maharashtra Legislative Council he would be careful henceforth after writing a letter about an unknown person entering the House, who turned out to be Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ramesh Karad.

He also denied leaking information about the issue to the media.

Mitkari, in his letter to Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, had claimed an unknown person entered the Legislative Council and sat on a chair. Later. the images of a person standing near the lift had gone viral.

Gorhe, speaking in the Council, said, ''The unknown person was BJP MLC Ramesh Karad. I am surprised Mitkari did not recognise him.'' However, BJP MLC Pravein Darekar, who is also leader of the House, berated Mitkari and sought his apology ''Mitkari should express regret for unnecessarily causing annoyance to the security and police personnel as well as spreading panic in the state. He has done similar gimmicks in the Nagpur session as well, where he videoed some place and claimed it was the PWD guesthouse,'' Darekar said.

Assuring the Council about being careful henceforth, Mitkari said, ''I honestly did not recognise Karad. He was wearing a blue shirt and I asked couple of other members in the House but none of them recognised him. Hence, I wrote a letter to Gorhe asking her to ascertain the identity of the unknown person.'' ''I will take extra precaution henceforth when it comes to raising such concerns,'' Mitkari said in the Council.

