"No oil in bulldozer?" SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at UP CM over 25,000 "illegal" constructions in Varanasi

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched another attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that 25,000 illegal constructions have taken place in the VVIP parliamentary constituency of Varanasi under its rule. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Yadav said, "Under the BJP government, 25,000 illegal constructions have taken place in the VVIP parliamentary constituency of Banaras, in which most of the BJP patrons are involved."

He further asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take a stern action against the accused involved. "Sir, now when the matter has come to light, then at least take ostentatious action against the BJP people under compulsion or is there no oil in the bulldozer?" Akhilesh said.

Earlier, on Sunday tweeted a video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman on Sunday and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take "bulldozer" action against the officer. "After this video of an IPS demanding money in UP, will the direction of bulldozers change towards him or will the BJP government get rid of the matter by adding one more name to the list of absconding IPS? The people of UP are seeing the reality of BJP's zero-tolerance towards crime," Yadav tweeted along with the video.

Responding to Yadav's tweet, the Meerut Police said that the video was over 2 years old and does not have any connection with Meerut as the purported video has been stated to be of the time when Singh was posted in Meerut district. "Probe has been completed in the matter," said in a tweet while responding to Yadav's tweet. (ANI)

