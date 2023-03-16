Youth worst hit in Andhra on YSRCP coming to power: Nara Lokesh

The youth of Andhra Pradesh have been the worst affected since the YSRCP came to power, Nara Lokesh, general secretary, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said on Thursday.

He made these remarks at an interaction with youth in Thamballapalle Assembly constituency, during 'Yuva Galam', the statewide padayatra that he has undertaken.

''During the regime of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh was known to be the capital of jobs in India but now…,'' Lokesh trailed off.

Complaining that the local legislator, Peddireddy Dwarakanatha Reddy, who had won by a margin of 60,000 votes, had failed to complete the construction of the degree college sanctioned by the erstwhile TDP government, Lokesh promised that the college would be opened within a year of TDP returning to power.

Although Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to fill 2.3 lakh job vacancies, not even a single vacancy had been filled in the past four years, the opposition leader said. Urging the youth to return TDP to power, the former minister assured them that a job calendar would be announced every year, once the TDP is back in government.

According to Lokesh, Chandrababu himself is a brand who can attract investors. He promised the audience that he would encourage youth in politics, offering them positions when the principal opposition party in the southern state regains power.

