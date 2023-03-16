Left Menu

BJP seeking to divert attention from demand for JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani row: Digvijaya Singh

Opposition leaders on Thursday blamed the BJP for disruptions in Parliament and alleged that the government does not want to discuss the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row and wants to divert attention from the issue

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 23:07 IST
Congress RS MP Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders on Thursday blamed the BJP for disruptions in Parliament and alleged that the government does not want to discuss the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row and wants to divert attention from the issue. The BJP has been insisting on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he had defamed the country's institutions during his remarks at events in United Kingdom.

The parliament has witnessed a deadlock since the second part of budget session began on Monday. "What did Rahulji say that he didn't speak here in India? PM himself chided the previous governments, he talked about 'feeling shameful on being born here', wasn't this an insult to India? All these attempts are to hinder discussion on JPC on Adani issue," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told ANI.

Another party leader Manish Tewari said that JPC had been constituted on several occasions earlier and said there is a deadlock because of the stance of treasury benches. "There was a JPC in the 2G matter, Harshad Mehta affair, then Parliament constituted a JPC in Ketan Parekh case. While SC is within its rights to inquire, so far as policy and regulatory issues are concerned, these fall under the remit of Parliament and that's why we have called for JPC. Deadlock isn't because of Opposition, it's because of treasury benches disrupting the house," he said.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah also slammed the BJP over disruptions in Parliament. "The government must listen to us, they promised to give answers. Now we can see that house isn't functioning, it isn't the Opposition but these people (BJP) who have shut the Parliament," he said. (ANI)

