Left Menu

Sanofi to cut price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% in US

Sanofi SA said on Thursday it will cut U.S. list prices for its most-prescribed insulin product, Lantus, starting next year after a similar move by rivals Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co. The French drugmaker will also set a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for Lantus for all patients with commercial insurance.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 02:16 IST
Sanofi to cut price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% in US

Sanofi SA said on Thursday it will cut U.S. list prices for its most-prescribed insulin product, Lantus, starting next year after a similar move by rivals Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co.

The French drugmaker will also set a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for Lantus for all patients with commercial insurance. The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed to extend to most Americans the $35 cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs made available to Medicare recipients by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sanofi will also cut the list price for a type of fast-acting insulin, Apidra, by 70%, that helps to lower blood sugar levels in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly bowed to political pressure earlier this month to make these life-sustaining diabetes treatments more affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023