Goa Speaker begins hearing final arguments on disqualification plea

Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday began hearing final arguments on a disqualification petition filed against MLAs Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, the petitioner in the matter said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar had filed a disqualification petition against Kamat and Lobo in July 2022, accusing them of conspiring to split the Opposition party and voluntarily giving up its membership.

Both the MLAs were part of the Congress when the petition was filed but later joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with six other legislators.

Patkar said the Speaker has started hearing the final arguments on the disqualification petition.

"Both the respondents have argued (before the Speaker) that the GPCC president cannot file a disqualification petition," he said.

Patkar said the arguments will continue on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)