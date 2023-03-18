Left Menu

Announcements in Rajasthan budget attempt of Congress to fulfil personal interests: Raje

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday termed the budget announcements made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot an attempt to fulfil personal political interests.The new announcements of the Congress government are just an attempt to fulfil their personal political interests.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 18-03-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 00:30 IST
Announcements in Rajasthan budget attempt of Congress to fulfil personal interests: Raje
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday termed the budget announcements made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot an attempt to fulfil ''personal political interests''.

''The new announcements of the Congress government are just an attempt to fulfil their personal political interests. In this effort, he has put the entire economic system of Rajasthan at stake. The consequences of which will have to be borne by the people of the state and the state in the years to come,'' she said in a statement.

The former chief minister said many important facts have been ignored in the process of creating new districts and people would have to face administrative complications.

Gehlot on Friday announced his government's decision to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for development of infrastructure for them.

The chief minister has tried to politicise the budget and put fiscal indicators of the state at stake, which is unfortunate, Raje said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023