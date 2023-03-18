U.S. officials reaffirm support in call with Ukrainian counterparts

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley on Friday spoke of their "unwavering support" for Ukraine during a call with their Ukrainian counterparts, the White House said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the end of the call, the readout said.

