US House panels to probe 'politically motivated prosecution' of Trump, says Speaker McCarthy
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 20:58 IST
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday that he was directing relevant committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used to interfere in elections by what he described as a politically motivated prosecution of former President Donald Trump. "An outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA," McCarthy said in a tweet, without naming the district attorney.
Earlier on Saturday, Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday as the Manhattan district attorney's office considers charges over a hush money payment to a porn star.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
