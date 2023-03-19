AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj demands apology from Kiren Rijiju for "anti-India" remark

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday said that Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju should apologise over his remarks for calling some of the retired judges "anti-India". While speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Now for him to say that judges are anti-India, it is very shameful. Kiren Rijiju should apologize to the whole country that he is calling the Supreme Court judges anti-India."

"Kiren Rijiju should not cross the 'Lakshman Rekha'. It is unfortunate that despite being a Law Minister, he crossed this 'Lakshman Rekha'. Today the country is proud of its Supreme Court. Get a survey done all over the country, today there is only one institution in which people have faith, and that is the Supreme Court," he said. Earlier Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju made the remark at a public event. "A few retired judges have now become activists and are part of the anti-India gang where they are trying to turn the judiciary against the government," he had said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj further stated that Kiren Rijiju and BJP ministers should learn from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on how to speak about institutions on public platforms. "Kiren Rijiju and the ministers of the central government should learn something from Mr Chandrachud. It is not the job of a judge to do public speaking, but still, the kind of balanced speech Mr Chandrachud is giving on the public forum, all the ministers and especially Kiren Rijiju should learn from him on how can you follow the limits," he said.

"I have a lot of respect for the Chief Justice. Despite repeated provocations, the Chief Justice is not getting agitated and is keeping his point in front of the people in a simple way," he added. Saurabh Bharadwaj also pointed out how can central government appoint judges.

He said, "Today, the governors of the central government are troubling the state governments, Adani's case is there so how can the central government appoint a judge in such cases, Central Government is a party in these court matters". Saurabh Bharadwaj further stated that the BJP party is unnecessarily getting involved with the Chief Justice of India over conservative matters.

"I want to know whether the sexual orientation of the people who are given tickets by the BJP, made ministers, is checked. It is nonsense that even while making a judge, sexual orientation will be seen. The country is being taken away in a cheap debate. People who will be listening to this talk of ours abroad will laugh at the central government and the central ministers. These people are getting entangled with the Chief Justice of India in conservative matters," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)