Kuwait court voids 2022 legislative polls, reinstates disbanded parliament

Kuwait's Constitutional Court on Sunday voided results of legislative elections held in the Gulf Arab state last September and ruled that the previous disbanded parliament be reinstated.

The ruling comes at a time of renewed tensions between the elected parliament and government. Kuwait's crown prince last year moved to end political feuding by dissolving parliament and calling early polls in which opposition members made gains.

