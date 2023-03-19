Left Menu

As police quiz Rahul, Cong tweets 'Savarkar samjha kya'; Rijiju says don't insult great personality

As the Delhi Police questioned Rahul Gandhi over his women still being sexually assaulted remark, the Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the government, saying Savarkar samjha kya... naam Rahul Gandhi hai.Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju responded on Twitter urging not to insult the great personality Veer Savarkar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Police questioned Rahul Gandhi over his ''women still being sexually assaulted'' remark, the Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the government, saying ''Savarkar samjha kya... naam Rahul Gandhi hai''.

Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju responded on Twitter urging not to ''insult'' the great personality (Veer Savarkar). ''I request with folded hands,'' the minister said.

The Congress tweeted a photo of the former party chief in the driver's seat of a car, and said, ''Savarkar samjha kya... naam- Rahul Gandhi hai (Have you considered him Savarkar?... the name is Rahul Gandhi).'' Reacting to it, Rijiju said, ''Kripya mahan atma Veer Savarkar ka apmaan na karen. Haath jod kar vinti karta hun (Please don't insult great personality Veer Savarkar. I request with folded hands)''. A Delhi Police team on Sunday questioned Gandhi at his residence here over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that ''women are still being sexually assaulted and asked him to provide information about the ''victims'' to take up their complaints, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

