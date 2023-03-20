Left Menu

PM Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song.The colours and flavours of India The prime minister was replying to Ackermanns tweet as the diplomat posted the video of the dance.He had tweeted, Germans cant dance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 10:51 IST
PM Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning ''Naatu Naatu'' song.

''The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!,'' Modi tweeted. The prime minister was replying to Ackermann's tweet as the diplomat posted the video of the dance.

He had tweeted, ''Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated NaatuNaatu's victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!'' Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster ''RRR'' charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for ''Naatu Naatu''.

The chartbuster was composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
4
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023