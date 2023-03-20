PM Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song.The colours and flavours of India The prime minister was replying to Ackermanns tweet as the diplomat posted the video of the dance.He had tweeted, Germans cant dance
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning ''Naatu Naatu'' song.
''The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!,'' Modi tweeted. The prime minister was replying to Ackermann's tweet as the diplomat posted the video of the dance.
He had tweeted, ''Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated NaatuNaatu's victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!'' Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster ''RRR'' charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for ''Naatu Naatu''.
The chartbuster was composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza
China and India promise to improve bilateral relations, reports Chinese Media
India to manufacture USD 300 billion electronic goods by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Structures of India's democracy under 'brutal attack': Rahul Gandhi
India critical partner in several areas, has taken incredibly important role: US Department of State Principal Dy Spokesperson Vedant Patel