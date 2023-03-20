TDP will sweep next Assembly elections in AP, says TDP leader Lokesh

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will sweep the forthcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, said the principal opposition party's general secretary, Nara Lokesh. He made these remarks addressing a public meeting at Kadiri in Anantapur district as part of Yuva Galam padayatra. Lokesh predicted that the ruling YSRCP would only get seats in single digits in the next Assembly polls.

''The Fan (symbol of the YSRCP) will get only single digit seats in the next elections,'' Lokesh said in a statement on Sunday, adding he was lucky to conduct his political walkathon in a historic place like Kadiri. The TDP leader promised the people of the town that temple tourism will be developed in this southern AP location once his party returns to power. Meanwhile, he observed that the victories in the recent Legislative Council polls are just a 'trailer' of what the TDP will do in the 2024 Assembly polls and alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had misused the chance people gave him. Ridiculing the YSRCP regime's policies, the former IT minister said that any leader generally takes Singapore or the United States of America (USA) as an example to emulate but Reddy took South Africa. Lokesh slammed the CM and said he took the people for a ride in the name of capital city trifurcation whereas the state topped in borrowings.

