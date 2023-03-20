Centre has put on hold budget of Delhi govt scheduled to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre has put on hold the presentation of the Delhi government's budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The AAP tweeted a video of Kejriwal speaking at a News 18 programme on Monday, in which he said the Delhi budget will not be tabled on Tuesday.

He charged that the Centre was resorting to ''gundagardi'' and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.

Sources in the Delhi government said the Ministry of Home Affairs has stopped the Kejriwal government's budget and it will not be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

