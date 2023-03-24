Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Utah governor signs laws curbing social media use for minors

Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Thursday signed two laws intended to restrict social media use by minors, becoming the first U.S. state to require parental permission for anyone under 18 to use such platforms as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. The two bills, passed earlier this month by Utah's Republican-controlled legislature, are also meant to make it easier to sue social media companies for damages.

Tethered together, Biden and Harris move toward 2024 re-election run

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris may not have won over America in her first two years in office, but she is staying put at President Joe Biden's side. The first woman vice president is gearing up for another national campaign despite low poll ratings, a failure to win over the Washington establishment and concern among fellow Democrats about an underwhelming start in the job.

Miami Beach curbs alcohol sales after 'unruly' spring breakers violence

The city of Miami Beach curtailed alcohol sales through Monday morning after drunken revelers on spring break got tangled in multiple shootings, fights, assaults and stampedes that resulted in at least two deaths in the past week. Miami Beach, a small barrier island just to the east of Miami, has long been a magnet for wild parties, as college students from around the country take advantage of an annual school vacation to descend on its white sand beaches for an alcohol-soaked rite of passage.

Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial

A U.S. judge on Thursday said Donald Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's upcoming defamation trial, citing the threat of juror harassment, including by supporters of the former U.S. president. Saying "this is a unique case," U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the names, addresses and places of employment of prospective jurors for the former Elle magazine columnist's April 25 trial against Trump will be kept secret.

Parkland parents forcibly removed, arrested at U.S. House hearing on gun control

The parents of one of the 17 people killed in a 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, were forcibly removed on Thursday from a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on guns, videos showed. Manuel Oliver was pinned to the ground outside the hearing and arrested by Capitol Hill Police. His wife, Patricia Oliver, was also removed from the hearing by police.

Student who shot 2 high school administrators was on probation for weapons charge

The student who shot and wounded two Denver high school administrators and later took his own life was on probation at the time for a previous firearms offense, Reuters confirmed through a source with knowledge of the case on Thursday. Wednesday's shooting at East High School, the second in two months at the campus, occurred when two deans of the school were frisking the student for weapons as part of a specialized safety protocol devised for the youth because of his past behavioral problems, authorities said.

Pro-DeSantis group brings on top political strategist as campaign heats up

A top Republican strategist and adviser to the governor of Virginia has joined a high-dollar fundraising group aimed at getting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis elected to the White House, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Jeff Roe, the founder of political consultancy Axiom Strategies, is working with Never Back Down PAC, which was formed earlier in March by Ken Cuccinelli, a former senior official in Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. House panel on China to highlight abuse of Uyghurs in second hearing

A new U.S. congressional committee on China will hold its second hearing on Thursday, seeking to highlight what Washington says is an ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's Xinjiang region. Rights groups accuse Beijing of abuses, including forced labor, mass surveillance and the placement of 1 million or more Uyghurs - a mainly Muslim ethnic group - in a network of internment camps in Xinjiang.

U.S. Sen. Graham admonished by chamber's ethics panel for campaign-related violation

A bipartisan congressional ethics panel admonished Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday, saying the South Carolina Republican violated rules by soliciting campaign donations in a federal building last year for Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Walker, a former NFL football player, was former President Donald Trump's handpicked Senate Republican candidate for Georgia in 2022. He lost a December runoff election to Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Manhattan DA: Trump created false expectation of arrest, Republicans interfered

Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday said Donald Trump misled people to expect he would be arrested this week and prompted fellow Republicans in Congress to interfere with a probe under way into his hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. On Saturday, the former president said he would be arrested on Tuesday in the probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)