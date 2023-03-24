Left Menu

US, Canada reach deal on unofficial border crossings, final details to be worked out-source

The United States and Canada have reached a deal that would allow for the closure of an unofficial border crossing between New York state and the province of Quebec, but the final details still need to be worked out, a Canadian government source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

It comes as President Biden began a visit on Thursday to Canada, where he will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

