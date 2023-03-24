KTR issues legal notices to Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay over TSPSC issue

Coming down heavily on Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, State minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he would send legal notices to both the leaders for allegedly weaving political conspiracy stories over the TSPSC paper leakage issue. KTR alleged Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay were making baseless and false allegations about the affairs of the Telangana Public Service Commission.

KTR said that legal notices were being sent to both of them for conspiring to discredit the government by dragging his name into the TSPSC issue with political malice. "Dragging the Telangana government and me into this matter without understanding the autonomous nature of the constitutionally constituted Public Service Commission proves their ignorance," KTR said. He warned that he would not tolerate such petty attempts to defame him.

"Under the leadership of these two leaders, Congress and BJP have become directionless in the state," KTR added. KTR said that there is a terrible conspiracy by both the BJP and Congress to stall the entire recruitment process. He said that both Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy earlier termed the Telangana government's job notifications a conspiracy and their comments that the youth should put aside their preparation and get into politics reflect the deceitful mentality of these leaders.

"It is deplorable that these leaders are making adverse attempts to damage the self-esteem of the youth by linking unrelated death incidents to the TSPSC issue," the minister said. KTR remarked that TSPSC has already initiated corrective measures and will conduct future examinations more strictly.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a status report of the alleged Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case from the top officials of the state. As per Governor's instructions, Raj Bhavan wrote to the Telangana Chief Secretary, the TSPSC Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking the latest status of the case within 48 hours.

In the letter, it was asked to furnish a status report on the alleged paper leak case including Special Investigation Team's investigation status. The TSPSC was also asked to furnish the details of its regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for examinations with or without permission from the Commission and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave etc.

This comes a day after Telangana Congress leaders submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urging her to sanction prosecution against Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for the TSPSC exam paper leak. The delegation led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy and including Madhu Yashki, Hanumanth Rao and Mallu Ravi on Wednesday met with Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum urging action against the minister as well as TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and IAS officer Anita Ramachandran.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a 'Nirasana Deeksha' (protest) against the TSPSC paper leakage issue in Hyderabad. Many BJP leaders and party workers participated in the protest. Speaking to ANI, BJP Spokesperson NV Subhash said that BJP is the only party in Telangana that supports the unemployed youth.

"We demand that proper inquiry should be done, culprits should be punished and they should be behind bars so that this kind of misuse of power should not be there in the future," he stated. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), Hyderabad investigating the exam paper leak case has summoned Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on March 24.Earlier on March 20, the SIT issued a summons to State Congress president Revanth Reddy regarding his alleged statements on the issue.

Reddy was asked to share the information and submit evidence to the SIT with regard to the allegations made by him. The development came a day after Revanth Reddy made a serious allegation that state minister KT Rama Rao's personal assistant was also involved in the paper leak.

"Personal assistant of State IT Minister KT Rama Rao has links with the second accused (a contract employee at TSPSC) in the paper leak case and the PA and the accused belong to neighbouring villages," the Congress leader alleged. (ANI)

