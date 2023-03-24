BJP's Biswabandhu elected Tripura speaker; Tipra Motha abstains from voting
BJP MLA Biswabandhu Sen was elected the speaker of the Tripura assembly on Friday.
Sen received 32 votes, while opposition CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy got 14 votes.
Tipra Motha, which has 13 members in the assembly, stayed away from the voting.
Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, was the deputy speaker in the previous assembly.
In the Tripura assembly, the BJP-IPFT alliance has 33 MLAs, while the opposition Congress and CPI-M jointly have 14 legislators.
