Oppn holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger', seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:39 IST
Representative Image
Several opposition parties on Friday held a protest march from Parliament, alleging that ''democracy is in danger'' and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Addressing the media at Vijay Chowk, several leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court and alleged that the government was targeting the opposition with cases to suppress their voices.

After a protest inside the Parliament House complex, a host of Opposition leaders from parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party, marched to Vijay Chowk, holding placards like 'We demand JPC' and 'Save LIC' and a huge banner in front of them with 'Democracy in Danger' written on it.

''We're fighting for JPC into Adani issue for months. They have a majority but the BJP is scared as there's something fishy. We'll keep fighting unitedly for it,'' Kharge said.

He also hit out at BJP chief J P Nadda over his allegation that Rahul Gandhi compared OBC communities to thieves and accused the BJP of indulging in ''caste politics''.

AAP's Sanjay Singh said Gandhi's conviction shows that the government wants to finish off the opposition by slapping cases on them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

