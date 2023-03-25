Left Menu

Mexico's top court freezes electoral reform ahead of lawsuit

"The case before us involves the possible violation of citizen's political-electoral rights," according to the court statement, which noted the lawsuit also involves constitutional questions that must be settled. Late last month, Mexico's Senate gave its final approval to the electoral reform known locally as "Plan B," which critics warn will undermine democracy since it significantly downsizes the INE while giving more power to local officials, many of whom are members of Lopez Obrador's MORENA party.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 08:16 IST
Mexico's top court freezes electoral reform ahead of lawsuit

Mexico's Supreme Court temporarily suspended on Friday parts of a controversial electoral reform pushed by the country's president, while also confirming it will consider a lawsuit from independent electoral institute INE that seeks to overturn it. The congressional electoral reform passed by allies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last month was a scaled-down version of a failed constitutional reform he originally sought, but it still managed to slash the institute's budget and headcount ahead of presidential elections next year.

The court stressed in a statement that it has frozen the articles of the reform challenged by INE. "The case before us involves the possible violation of citizen's political-electoral rights," according to the court statement, which noted the lawsuit also involves constitutional questions that must be settled.

Late last month, Mexico's Senate gave its final approval to the electoral reform known locally as "Plan B," which critics warn will undermine democracy since it significantly downsizes the INE while giving more power to local officials, many of whom are members of Lopez Obrador's MORENA party. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets days after lawmakers approved the reform, in one of the largest protests so far against Lopez Obrador's four-year-old administration.

In his two past unsuccessful runs for the presidency, in 2006 and 2012, Lopez Obrador bitterly clashed with electoral authorities, and in both cases claimed he was the actual winner. The leftist leader who has also pushed budget austerity polices during his time in office has argued that the electoral reform will save $150 million a year while reducing the influence of economic interests in politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023