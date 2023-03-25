Left Menu

Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 12:09 IST
Putin ally proposing banning ICC in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia's parliament speaker on Saturday proposed banning the activities of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crimes.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin's, said that Russian legislation should be amended to prohibit any activity of the ICC in Russia and to punish any who gave "assistance and support" to the ICC. "It is necessary to work out amendments to legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country," Volodin said in a Telegram post.

