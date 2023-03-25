Left Menu

"Rahul Gandhi should speak thoughtfully, can't abuse anyone": Arjun Ram Meghwal

"Rahul Gandhi is saying that all people with Modi surnames are thieves. Has anyone stopped his voice? India is a democratic country, that's why he is speaking, but you have to speak thoughtfully. You cannot abuse anyone and most of the time you (Rahul Gandhi) are speaking against PM Narendra Modi. Now you are saying that your voice is being suppressed," Meghwal said.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 14:30 IST
"Rahul Gandhi should speak thoughtfully, can't abuse anyone": Arjun Ram Meghwal
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday had a piece of advice for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Gujarat court in a defamation case for referring to "thieves having Modi surname". Meghwal told ANI, "Who is stopping Rahul Gandhi from raising his voice?" after Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that he is fighting for the voice of India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any price, hours after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. In a tweet in Hindi, the 52-year-old former Congress president said, "I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price." "Rahul Gandhi is saying that all people with Modi surnames are thieves. Has anyone stopped his voice? India is a democratic country, that's why he is speaking, but you have to speak thoughtfully. You cannot abuse anyone and most of the time you (Rahul Gandhi) are speaking against PM Narendra Modi. Now you are saying that your voice is being suppressed," Meghwal said.

"Who is speaking the most against PM Narendra Modi? Rahul Gandhi ji is speaking but while speaking, he is not keeping in mind that there are some traditions also. All castes are not thieves. Rahul Gandhi has called all OBC castes with the Modi surname as thieves," he added. Meghwal added that those people who have the Modi surname got angry. "Some people went to court, the court gave the verdict. Congress party is the one that does not believe in democracy".

Meghwal also reacted to the tweet of Priyanka Gandhi accusing the BJP of attempting to destroy democracy after Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a court and subsequently disqualified. "This family raised the voice of the people of India and fought for the truth for generations. The blood that runs in our veins has one specialty... Never bow down in front of a coward, power-hungry dictator like you, and will never bow down. Whatever you do on this," tweeted Priyanka.

Meghwal said why people did not hand over the power to Congress in 2014. "Why did not the public hand over the power in 2019? BJP had done good work. Congress did not do good work, and that's why the power has gone out of Congress' hands," he said. On Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition leaders' allegations that the BJP-led central government is misusing investigative agencies, Meghwal said, "The agencies like CBI and ED are doing their work. The opposition parties can say whatever they want. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023