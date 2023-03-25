"Losing whatsoever little trust left": Anurag Thakur rails against Rahul Gandhi in series of tweets

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in a rail of tweets on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was losing whatever trust the people have in him through gimmicks and cheap publicity. The Congress leader lost his membership of the Lok Sabha on Friday. His disqualification from the Lower House followed a day after his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The Surat court, which sentenced the Congress leader to 2 years in prison, later stayed the sentence for a period of 30 days during which he can move a higher court challenging his conviction. Accusing Rahul of 'political immaturity', Thakur said, "RG is a case of political immaturity, losing whatsoever little trust left, for gimmicks and cheap popularity."

"Elected representatives automatically stand disqualified moment they are convicted by Hon. court to jail for two or more years. GOI and LS have no role to play. It can't suspend or revoke disqualification," the Union Sports minister said in another tweet. Further weighing in on Rahul's disqualification from the Lower House, which saw several Opposition break ranks to throw their weights behind him, Thakur posted, "Rahul Gandhi is not the first to face disqualification. Wonder whether legal wizards of Congress have checked the rules. Instead, they are brazenly defending their hatred for OBC, which caused his conviction thus showing utter disrespect towards judiciary and people."

Citing a previous case to support his argument, the Union minister said in another tweet, "In 2013 Lily Thomas Vs Union of India case, SC set aside Section 8(4) of RP Act which once protected convicted legislators from disqualification on account of their pending appeal. As per judgment, disqualification is automatically effective from the date of conviction." "Constitution expressly prohibits Parliament to defer date from which a disqualification wud come into effect. LS Speaker is bound by the RP Act and SC judgment to issue membership termination order," read another tweet by the minister.

The case, which led to Rahul's disqualification as an MP, pertains to an election rally in Karnataka, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in which made a remark using the surname 'Modi'. The Congress leader, who was elected an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Addressing a poll rally in Kolar, Karnataka, Rahul said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as their surname?" The criminal defamation case against Rahul was filed by former Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. (ANI)

