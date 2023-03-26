Justice Diwaker to be sworn in as Allahabad HC chief justice

Prayagraj, Mar 26 (PTI) Justice Pritinker Diwaker will be sworn in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

He will be administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel In a notification dated March 24, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Diwaker as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Till now, Justice Diwaker had been working as the acting chief justice of the court.

Born on November 22, 1961, Justice Diwaker graduated from the Durgawati University, Jabalpur. Initially, he was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984. During his legal career, he has dealt with constitutional, civil and criminal matters. He also worked as standing counsel for SAIL, SBI, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDBI among others.

He was designated as senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January 2005. He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council for seven years and that of the State Bar Council of Chhattisgarh for five years.

Subsequently, he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 31, 2009. Later, he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 3, 2018 and appointed its acting chief justice on February 13, 2023.

