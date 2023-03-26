Left Menu

Justice Diwaker to be sworn in as Allahabad HC chief justice

Prayagraj, Mar 26 PTI Justice Pritinker Diwaker will be sworn in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday.He will be administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel In a notification dated March 24, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Diwaker as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.Till now, Justice Diwaker had been working as the acting chief justice of the court.Born on November 22, 1961, Justice Diwaker graduated from the Durgawati University, Jabalpur.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-03-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 08:31 IST
Justice Diwaker to be sworn in as Allahabad HC chief justice
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj, Mar 26 (PTI) Justice Pritinker Diwaker will be sworn in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

He will be administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel In a notification dated March 24, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Diwaker as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Till now, Justice Diwaker had been working as the acting chief justice of the court.

Born on November 22, 1961, Justice Diwaker graduated from the Durgawati University, Jabalpur. Initially, he was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984. During his legal career, he has dealt with constitutional, civil and criminal matters. He also worked as standing counsel for SAIL, SBI, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDBI among others.

He was designated as senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January 2005. He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council for seven years and that of the State Bar Council of Chhattisgarh for five years.

Subsequently, he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 31, 2009. Later, he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 3, 2018 and appointed its acting chief justice on February 13, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023