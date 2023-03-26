Left Menu

Kyiv slams Putin's nuclear plans, calls for UN Security Council session

Updated: 26-03-2023 18:40 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry on Sunday fiercely criticized plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called for an emergency UN Security Council session to address the potential threat.

"Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation," it said in a statement.

