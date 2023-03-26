Bansuri Swaraj appointed co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal cell
Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, has been appointed as co-convener of the legal cell of Delhi BJP, paving her entry into active politics.
Swaraj practices law in the Supreme Court.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, in his first appointment in the state unit, after taking over as full-time state president of the party, appointed Swaraj as co-convener of the legal cell.
In a letter issued on Friday, Sachdeva said that Swaraj's appointment would come into force with immediate effect and hoped that she would strengthen the BJP.
Swaraj said she was a qualified lawyer and had been helping the party in legal matters earlier as well.
''It is just that I have been formally given an opportunity to serve the party more actively in the capacity as a legal department co-convener of the Delhi BJP,'' she told PTI.
