Left Menu

MP: Two Discom staffers suspended after video shows them forcibly removing belongings of elderly woman

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:30 IST
MP: Two Discom staffers suspended after video shows them forcibly removing belongings of elderly woman
  • Country:
  • India

Two staffers of a power distribution company were suspended after a video surfaced on social media of them forcibly removing the belongings of an elderly woman even as she ran after them in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Sunday. As per an official release, Sagar collector Dipak Arya has suspended two line attendants (Category II) of East Power Distribution Company stationed in Deori for demonstrating disrespectful and inappropriate behaviour and not following the rule book.

Apart from this, two other outsourced contractual workers with the Discom have been sacked, it said.

One of the contractual workers was arrested after an FIR was registered against him, the release stated.

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday shows the elderly woman, in a half-naked state, running after Discom staffers, who were forcibly removing her belongings from her shanty and loading it in a vehicle. Slamming the BJP-led state government, the Madhya Pradesh Congress posted the video of the incident on its Twitter handle.

The elderly woman was not even allowed to bathe when power company personnel reached her place to recover electricity dues, the party claimed in a tweet.

The woman was insulted publicly and her belongings were removed from her house, it alleged.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh and former Union Minister Arun Yadav expressed deep concern over the inhumane manner in which staffers of the power distribution companies were recovering electricity bills from defaulters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023