Left Menu

BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry

A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata party BJP of Puducherry was allegedly hacked to death at a bakery shop in neighbouring Villianoor, police said on Monday.A seven member gang who had come on three motor cycles on Sunday night first hurled country bombs at Senthil Kumaran and subsequently attacked him using lethal weapons causing his death, they said.The BJP functionary is said to be a close relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:10 IST
BJP functionary hacked to death in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) of Puducherry was allegedly hacked to death at a bakery shop in neighbouring Villianoor, police said on Monday.

A seven member gang who had come on three motor cycles on Sunday night ''first hurled country bombs at Senthil Kumaran and subsequently attacked him using lethal weapons causing his death,'' they said.

The BJP functionary is said to be a close relative of Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to government hospital for post-mortem. The police have formed teams to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, DMK opposition leader R Siva raised the issue during zero hour in the territorial Assembly today. Siva requested the government to expedite the probe ''through an efficient police officer.'' He also alleged that the murder of Senthil Kumaran had caused ''panic among the people''. The DMK leader claimed that people are questioning how one could be safe if a relative of the Home Minister himself was hacked to death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023