White House's Kirby says Biden has shared concerns with Netanyhu
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:13 IST
United States President Joe Biden has shared his concerns about the situation in Israel directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid protests over a planned judicial overhaul, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman John Kirby said Biden has been "very forthright" with Netanyhu.
