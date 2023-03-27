After getting bail in train-stopping case, MP Youth Cong chief taunts Savarkar

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress chief Vikrant Bhuria on Monday taunted late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar after getting bail in a case of stopping a train during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

Bhuria was arrested from his residence at Gopal Colony in Jhabua on Sunday after he was charged under Indian Penal Code and Railway Act provisions for stopping the Dakshin Express at Kamlapati station in Bhopal on Friday.

Asserting he was not afraid of arrest, Bhuria said, ''They (Bharatiya Janata Party government in MP) have forgotten we are not from Savarkar's army but from Rahul Gandhi's army.'' ''We are not frightened of arrests. As a soldier of Rahul Gandhi, I am ready to go to jail. We are Congressmen who spent time in jails to get the country's freedom, "he told reporters here a day after his release on bail.

Bhuria also said he was arrested despite the sections under which he has been charged carrying sentences of less than two years.

''As per the courts, an arrest cannot be made if the charge carries a sentence of less than seven years. But Bhopal (railway) police drove 350 kilometres to Jhabua to arrest me. The MP government has made the police its puppet,'' Bhuria claimed.

Bhuria said tribals account for 22 per cent of MP's population and many of them are in jail over petty issues as they are poor, illiterate and cannot apply for bail.

''Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP claim they care for the tribals but they do not. I am a tribal youth. I was arrested unlawfully. The Congress will launch an agitation across the state over the issues of tribals,'' he said.

The Congress has been protesting across MP since Friday after Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat. Gandhi has routinely attacked Savarkar for ''apologising'' to the British to get out of Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar.

