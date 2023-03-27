Left Menu

White house: Biden wants Congress to act on gun violence because 'enough is enough'

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to act on gun violence "because enough is enough" after at least five people, including three children, were killed during a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, the White House said.

"How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns?" White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding the White House is in contact with Department of Justice officials with regard to the shooting.

