Rahul disqualification: Cong to take out protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk
The Congress on Tuesday announced a protest march from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, sources said.
They added that party MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march.
The Congress has said that it would take to the streets against Gandhi's disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.
The Gandhi scion was disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament soon after his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case by a Surat court regarding his 'Modi surname' comments.
