Left Menu

Maha: Two held for making extortion calls to Pune builder in name of ex-mayor

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 13:38 IST
Maha: Two held for making extortion calls to Pune builder in name of ex-mayor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune city for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder in the name of BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused had used caller ID spoofing technique to contact the builder on March 25 and gave the impression that the call was coming at the behest of Mohol.

The duo allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from the builder for a programme of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, an official said. ''The accused used the call spoofing technique and used phone numbers belonging to Mohol and his relative to call the businessman and demanded Rs 3 crore,'' he said.

After receiving the complaint, the police laid a trap and arrested one of the accused, while the second accused was caught while accepting Rs 10 lakh, the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Mohol said after the builder received the extortion call repeatedly, he contacted him.

''I then approached the police and brought the issue to fore,'' the BJP leader said, adding that he did not know any of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023