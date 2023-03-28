Left Menu

Greek prime minister calls general election for May 21

Greeces centre-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his partys long-standing majority in opinion polls.The Feb. 28 train crash in northern Greece left 57 people dead.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: Wikipedia
Greece's centre-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party's long-standing majority in opinion polls.

The Feb. 28 train crash in northern Greece left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting a lead by the conservative New Democracy party by about half to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza.

“The country needs clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mitsotakis said during a televised Cabinet meeting.

Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old son of the late former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term. But more recently his reputation has been dented by allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government's failure to protect rail network safety.

The election is unlikely to produce a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

