Left Menu

AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30

The Aam Aadmi Party will be displaying posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country on March 30, partys state convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:09 IST
AAP to display posters against PM Modi across India on March 30
'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters released by AAP. (Photo/Gopal Rai Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party will be displaying posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country on March 30, party's state convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. ''The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will display posters in states across the country on March 30. All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages,'' Rai, the Delhi AAP chief and environment minister, told PTI.

Last week, posters reading ''Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao'' (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital following which the police arrested six people and registered 49 FIRs. The BJP had retaliated by pasting ''Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao'' (remove Kejriwal, save Delhi) posters across the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023