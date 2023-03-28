Rahul's disqualification from Lok Sabha does not bode well for democracy: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, saying the move did not bode well for democracy.

Following Gandhi's disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, Congress has stepped up the attack on the BJP.

Referring to Gandhi's disqualification, Sukhu said, ''it does not bode well for democracy''.

Addressing a news conference here, he further said, ''When Rahul Gandhi raised some questions, instead of replying to them, attempts were made to suppress his voice''.

''Democracy lives when opposition lives. If you will not keep opposition alive, democracy will not survive,'' he said targeting the BJP-led regime.

Sukhu also said the ruling BJP does not want to listen or face any criticism.

''An MP has the right to put his point. He raised the Adani issue but did not get any answers,'' Sukhu said, adding that whenever an attempt is made to suppress the voice of opposition, it weakens democracy.

''..ED, Income Tax.. and other agencies... if anyone has used them as political tool just before elections, it is the BJP,'' he alleged. Tearing hurry was shown in disqualifying Rahul and then asking him to vacate his official bungalow. ''But they cannot stop Rahul ji from raising his voice in 'Janta Ki Adalat' (before people)''.

Rahul Gandhi represents Congress' ideology and ideology cannot be finished or suppressed,'' he said.

''...One who does not desire for anything, he remains prepared for any sacrifice,'' he said.

The Himachal CM said Rahul Gandhi comes from a family which made supreme sacrifice for this nation.

Rahul Gandhi has said he does not have any desire for the Prime Minister's post, Sukhu said.

Asked whether the opposition will fight next year's Lok Sabha polls unitedly, Sukhu replied, ''Today's issue is not to win a poll, but to call wrong a wrong and right right''.

''..If we have not won two polls, it does not mean our existence has finished,'' he said.

Replying to a question, he said all regional parties will have to think to gather under one umbrella and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the grand old party in the fight against the BJP.

''Who becomes PM or a minister are secondary things,'' he said.

To another question, he said Rahul Gandhi was being targeted by the BJP because he questioned them in a manner which no other leader does.

He further said Rahul is also being targeted because he is a tall leader of the Congress and the BJP knows that in coming elections, if there is any party which they have to fear, it is the Congress. Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday after he was convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term in a defamation case by a Surat court.

