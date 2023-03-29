Mizoram CM reiterates his party will retain power

Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga reiterated that his party will retain power in the next assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are due later this year.

''Our arch-rival Congress has declined (in strength) and the number of constituencies it can win are fewer. Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), on the other hand, can no longer use its previous planks. So, there is no doubt that MNF will retain power in the next assembly polls,'' Zoramthanga said while addressing the party block conference at Kolasib town, on the border with Assam.

In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition party ZPM has six MLAs, Congress has five and the BJP has just one.

Last month, Zoramthanga had said that his party will win the next assembly polls as they have efficient MLAs who are constantly monitoring and taking care of their respective constituencies.

He also claimed that the MNF will win the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls to be held on Wednesday.

The three-term chief minister said that his government has been constantly making efforts to usher in developments despite many hurdles.

He said that the MNF during its previous rule (1998-2008) had experienced famine triggered by bamboo flowering and the present government has also been plagued by COVID-19 pandemic and other problems.

''Despite all these hurdles, the government has been making efforts for the welfare of the people and was able to distribute financial assistance under Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP),'' Zoramthanga said, adding that the assistance will continue to be distributed.

The SEDP is the state government's flagship programme, which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

During fiscal 2022-23, the government provided financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to 60,000 beneficiaries.

Out of Rs 595 crore allocated for the implementation of SEDP in 2023-24 fiscal, Rs 300 crore was earmarked for family-oriented programmes or financial assistance.

Zoramthanga also claimed that his government has been taking ''sincere measures to protect the territorial integrity of the state and extend help to Mizo communities living even outside the country''.

Speaking of the border clashes with Assam, he said that Mizoram did not lose even a single policeman during the border dispute with neighbouring Assam.

''They (Assam) urged us to withdraw. But they stopped asking when I told them that I would resign first if we were to retreat from the inter-state boundary. In the assembly, we also passed a resolution to extend humanitarian aid to our Mizo ethnic refugees despite the Centre's directive to push them back to their countries,'' the former rebel leader-turned-chief minister said.

More than 30,000 refugees from Myanmar and over 500 from Bangladesh are currently taking shelter in Mizoram.

The northeastern state shares a 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and 318-km border with Bangladesh.

